Paymentworld Europe, a Malta-based electronic money institution, has been chosen as one of the Top 10 Payment & Card Consulting/Services Companies for 2020 by CIO Applications Europe Magazine, a leading media brand focused on technology innovations in Europe.

This annual Top 10 list highlights companies that are transforming the industry and that are at the forefront of providing payment and card consulting services. Apart from Paymentworld Europe, this year’s competitive listing includes large, multimillion dollar payment companies such as Adyen and SafetyPay.

Jens Podewski, CEO and co-founder of Paymentworld Europe, commented: “We are very grateful to receive such international recognition. This will spur us on to continue to deliver excellent customer service and innovative payment solutions and we look forward to continuing to grow our client base globally.”

As a result of the current pandemic, the company has continued to support its clients and employees by operating remotely, and it will be announcing several positive developments in the coming months.

For more information on Paymentworld Europe and how it’s part of the electronic payment revolution for businesses, visit www.paymentworld.eu.