PB Group has appointed a new board of directors.

The company’s founder, John Naudi, will be leading the board as the new executive chairman. David R. Busuttil, Lucianne Spiteri Gonzi and Donald Naudi have been appointed as executive directors, while Nicholai Camilleri, Bernadette Bonnici Kind and Joseph Caruana join as non-executive directors. Davinia Cutajar has been appointed company secretary.

Founded in 2008 as PBSERV Ltd, the company went on to establish itself as a leading engineering product and service specialist in the upstream oil and gas industry. Today the group has expanded into a strong logistics, engineering and technical services provider operating in a number of territories across the African region.

“As PB Group aspires to be a leader in the sector, it has chosen to build its fundamentals on the right people. We are delighted to have appointed a board that comprises an exceptional team of directors with ample diverse experience and the right expertise to oversee the company’s operations and ambitious mission,” John Naudi said.

Meanwhile, PB Group is also announcing the launch of its new website www.pbgroupmalta.com, showcasing the company’s revamped corporate branding, structure and service offer.

“The announcement of our new board of directors is one of the many exciting developments we are experiencing at the company. Our new branding reflects our quest for more growth, something which we are now experiencing on a more tangible level in a number of markets across the African continent as the group concludes agreements for some very interesting and lucrative projects,” the executive chairman concluded.