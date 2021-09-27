Year in year out, the end of September marks the return to routine after the summer recess. It also signals the start of a new programming schedule.

As producers and presenters are busy with their final preparations, many avid television viewers have already had their first glimpse of the autumn schedule on TVM via the sneak-peek ads that are being aired.

We started off with internal restructuring. The aim behind this was to improve the skill set on offer among our board of directors who, under the leadership of Carmen Sammut, developed a way forward for the PBS, after a full stocktake of the situation was duly taken.

This stocktake helped us to develop our strategy in the context of the various public media systems utilised in various jurisdictions and the new norms and directives of our era.

The leadership of the organisation then proceeded to shift towards a transformation team led by executive chairman Mark Sammut.

Under new management, PBS is now focused on enhancing its financial stability, with reforms in the way the relationship between the PBS and producers is managed, an overhaul in its advertising system and an increased balance between in-house and external productions.

The main aim behind this internal restructuring, however, is one and only one, that of enabling the organisation to provide the public with productions that demonstrate a higher level of quality.

The strategy chosen is that of maximising the real potential of PBS assets focusing firstly on its two TV stations.

As of today, TVM2 can be explained as an opportunity that has not matured to its full potential. As a result of this reform, we aim to have two distinct but mutually important TV stations.

TVM will now focus mainly on entertainment, lifestyle and drama while retaining the main news bulletin at 8pm and TVMNews+ will host news, current affairs, culture and sports programmes.

The aim is to have two TV stations that both reach their full potential, that provide real career opportunities for current PBS employees and for those who will be part of the future of Maltese broadcasting.

A new generation of broadcasters will, therefore, have the space and opportunities that they truly deserve.

The first results of our quality mission will be showcased from October: two drama outputs, a daily quiz show, a choice for breakfast with TVM offering a light version and TVMNews+ delivering a current affairs centred output, two marathon weekend sports programmes on TVMNews+ , and all this alongside a veritable feast of local and readapted documentaries.

However, quality would be futile if we do not manage to reach the widest audiences possible. In view of this, last year we engaged in a series of consultation sessions to help us find ways to offer programmes that will also reach cohorts with particular challenges.

In fact, via this year’s schedule, PBS will include more sign-language services and an output aimed at reaching children with communication challenges.

These developments are all aimed at structural positive change. This has nothing to do with PBS’s editorial policy – the topics discussed in news and news shows or what news items are carried out and which others are binned.

Indeed, anyone who has worked with us on this reform can attest to what my goal has always been. My intention as minister responsible for this company has always been that of breathing new life into its managerial, financial and structural dimensions.

Notwithstanding the fact that this might not sit well with the opposition, who seem more intent on scoring political points, albeit failing to, I will keep on pushing hard for this reform to materialise.