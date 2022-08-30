The state broadcaster has been fined €3,610 after the Broadcasting Authority found various rules were broken in its coverage of the fatal stabbing of a man in Marsa last month.

PBS had been strongly criticised on social media for insensitive, graphic footage of the victim, Mahmoud Adly as he lay dying. He had not been identified at the time.

On its 8pm bulletin on July 24, the broadcaster showed paramedics trying to resuscitate the dying, bleeding man shortly after he was stabbed at about 6.30pm in Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca.

The Broadcasting Authority later confirmed it was investigating whether the pre-watershed footage breached regulations.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Broadcasting Authority said PBS had admitted all charges made against it.

The BA said the footage violated standards on how such tragic incidents should be reported. It said it showed close-up scenes of the victim, in such a way that he could be easily recognisable.

"This was done even though Mahmoud Adly's identity was not known at the time," it said.

"Furthermore, TVM and TVMNews+ at no time indicated that the videos might not have been suitable for children or could impress audiences."

PBS told the authority it was taking measures to avoid a repetition.

The regulations on reporting tragedies state that close-ups of injured or deceased victims should be avoided unless there is a compelling reason for doing so.

Other rules outline how child viewers should be protected, from gory or shocking scenes, particularly before the watershed, defined as being between 9pm and 6am.