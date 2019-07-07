Political manoeuvring to increase gender equality in parliament is resulting in an “impediment to democracy”, Democratic Party MP Marlene Farrugia said on Tuesday.

“This is not a liberal move but an impediment to democracy,” Dr Farrugia said in a statement.



“If Parliament is populated with men and women whose mind-set is such that they believe that equality is created by thwarting democracy and using women to do that, then gender equality in our country is going to be jeopardised even further.”

The PD MP issued her statement one day after the Nationalist Party told MaltaToday that it would be nominating two people to sit on the Technical Committee for the Advancement of Representative Democracy, which was created earlier this year as part of the government’s drive to introduce a gender-balancing mechanism into parliament.

That mechanism would see up to 12 additional parliamentary seats being allocated to whichever gender fails to obtain at least 40 per cent of all available seats.

Malta is an EU laggard when it comes to gender equality within political spheres. While EU countries have on upped their share of women MPs to an average of 29 per cent, in Malta just 12 per cent of parliamentarians - eight out of 67 MPs - are women.

In its statement, the PD said that that gender inequality in parliament “

merely reflects gross gender inequality outside Parliament”.

“Simply addressing the effect by undermining democracy, redefining meritocracy, and severely denting the credibility of female Parliamentarians, will only provide a poor whitewash of a dire reality,” the party said.

The committee, it suggested was simply a whitewashing mechanism allowing the government to obtain its desired outcome.

“It has become this government’s established practice to ‘ form a committee’ – woven by the preferred few, made up of people who are ready to endorse a predetermined outcome –every time an issue obstinately refuses to resolve itself,” the PD said