Partit Demokratiku leader Timothy Alden has written to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Jiang in Chinese, pleading with him to save virgin land earmarked for a new embassy in Pembroke.

He told the ambassador that while he understood that China wanted to strengthen its relationship with Malta through new infrastructure, the safeguarding of untouched land was "priceless to our identity and peace of mind".

"Since this project is being proposed on virgin land, many residents are concerned about how this development will change their landscape and community."

"Our lack of space has forced us to build on what little green land we have, and also to demolish many of our historic buildings. This need to balance the economy with our cultural identity and well-being has had great costs for our people. Many of us are worried about losing our heritage and our remaining green spaces."

As an alternative, Alden proposed the embassy seek out old historic Maltese buildings that could be restored and adapted for use according to their needs.

The proposal would have the support of NGOs and residents alike and prove beneficial to the interest of both China and Malta, Alden said.

"This community-based approach would set a historic positive example that will inspire others to follow. It would raise the esteem of China greatly in the eyes of the Maltese public."

The Chinese government purchased the land in Suffolk Street in 2015. The proposed development will include office buildings and a residential area.

A grassroots campaign by residents and environmentalists to oppose the planned development has gained traction, with 471 objections being registered with the planning authority in eight days.

The Pembroke Local Council, which was on the forefront of opposition to the db group high-rise project on the former ITS campus, has said it would not object to development as it had no legal basis to do so.

However, mayor Dean Hili has said that the council would be insisting that the development was kept low rise and push for the protection of as many trees in the area as possible.