The Democratic Party, shorn of its MPs with the resignation of Godfrey and Marlene Farrugia last week, said on Thursday that it will continue to fight for Malta and the preservation and strengthening of its democracy.

In a statement, the party thanked its former leader Godfrey Farrugia, and Marlene Farrugia, its founder, for their "unconditional dedication and invaluable contribution" to the party and Malta.

"We, as PD, have no doubt that their work for the best interests of our country will continue in earnest as MPs," the party said.

The Farrugias announced their surprise decision four days ago, saying it gives the PD "a chance to rebuild into a party the electorate needs in time for the next elections".

They said they will retain their parliamentary seats until the end of the legislature but will not be contesting any further elections.

The two were former Labour MPs, Godfrey Farrugia also having served as health minister. Marlene Farrugia was also previously a PN candidate.

The Democratic Party said it will remain a party that is open to all who have Malta’s best interests at heart.