The Premier League Standing Committee are in favour of the format being proposed by the Malta Football Association on the composition of the top-flight for the 2021-22 season.

The 2020-21 season was brought to a halt earlier than expected by the Malta Football Association last month after the authorities opted against lifting the Legal Notice that banned all organised sport.

The Malta FA Executive Committee earlier this month discussed a number of proposals on formats for the Premier League, the Challenge League and the National Amateur League.

These proposals will be discussed and voted for approvals during the next MFA Council, which has yet to be given a scheduled date.

