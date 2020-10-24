The beginning of the 20th century was marked by World War I, from 1914 to 1918. Then there was World War II, from 1939 to 1945, and a number of other wars between different nations and within the same countries.

When a war starts, everyone becomes concerned and everyone starts working for a solution: peace. Unfortunately, peace talks take long and some nations try to hinder these talks for various factors, such as pride and greed.

What happened in the 20th century was in a way different from the other wars that happened before. Pre-20th-century wars took place mostly to extend an empire or to dominate other countries.

In the 20th century, the idea of unity began to emerge and maybe today we are reaping its fruits. Throughout the years, people had to suffer for this idea.

It’s important that peace and unity are built on solid values, otherwise we risk facing another great war… whatever shape that takes. In the end, those who suffer most are the common people, the man in the street. We can still see this happen in Africa.

RELATED STORIES Old Maltese postcards and the unusual things they were used for

Looking at my collection of postcards, which my grandfather and some old Carmelite Fathers used to collect and which were printed in the beginning of the 20th century, one can see the idea of unity and peace as proclaimed in the Gospel.

I urge all to keep in mind, like I do, the motto of St Pius X who died in 1914: “Restore all things in Christ in order that Christ may be all in all.”

Fr Martin Schembri, O Carm, is the parish priest of Fleur-de-Lys.