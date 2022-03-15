Around 20 people marched silently through Republic Street, Valletta on Tuesday evening, calling for world peace.

The group, led by artist and poet Nik Keter, said they decided to organise a peaceful vigil, in light of the current political climate and Ukraine invasion.

"Throughout this time, I learned a very important, that peace is not something that can be achieved by one person alone, but something that occurs when we all collect together and work for a singular goal," Keter said.

From Triton Square, the small group silently marched through Republic Street, some carrying signs reading 'peace is resistance' and 'peace is action'. The group walked to the law courts, where they lit candles and sat in a circle.

The small group sat around and lit a candle for peace. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"Throughout the last couple of weeks, we have seen what is going on in Ukraine, and our awareness of war has been eclipsed," Keter said.

"War did not start these past couple of weeks, war has never ended, there have always been places in the world which have been war-ridden and people have suffered because of this conflict."

Keter said whilst many people might feel helpless during such difficult times, it is important to not give up on peace, and to keep the 'spark of hope burning'.

"Whilst there are so many people trying to seek pain and conflict, we must stay strong, peace is resistance, and peace is the key that helps us fight against those who try to cause conflict and make us lose hope."

"Let us keep this spark of hope alive."

Another protestor who spoke during the vigil said the world would be at peace if human beings are at peace.

"What do we focus more on? Generating peace or generating conflict? The world has never stopped being in conflict, there is a conflict between organizations, countries, and within us," he said.

He called for people to be more aware of regenerating peace, within themselves and within the community.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech also took part in the small vigil, alongside his wife and daughter.

Previously, Grech suggested pausing the electoral campaign for one day, as a symbolic gesture in solidarity with Ukraine, but the suggestion was ignored by the Labour Party.

Artist and poet Nik Keter leading the small group during Tuesday's small peaceful vigil. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier