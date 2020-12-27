Fr Dionysius Mintoff, the founder of the Peace Lab, received gift packs from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta, which are to distributed among the residents of the Peace Lab, Ħal Far.

The Peace Lab is a voluntary institute that provides accommodation, training and help to migrants in finding employment in Malta.

The gift packs were presented by Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Malta, together with the community members.

Imam Atif said he always feels a great peace and serenity whenever he visits the Peace Lab. While speaking with the residents there, Imam Atif said that it is very important that all the residents should play their role in keeping the surroundings clean and well organised. Everyone should be willing to help and always be ready to show solidarity to each other, he added.

He also said that all the residents should make it their duty to take care of Fr Mintoff, the founder of the Peace Lab, who has served the migrant communities for decades.

Fr Mintoff welcomed the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat and expressed his gratitude for this noble gesture.