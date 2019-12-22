Porsche has completed the Macan series with a distinctly sporty model. The new Macan GTS launches with a powerful engine, performance-oriented chassis, characteristic design and enhanced equipment.

Among other things, the new member of Porsche’s compact SUV family has earned the abbreviation GTS, which stands for 'Gran Turismo Sport', due to its outstanding driving dynamics. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) damping control system has been specially tuned. The chassis has also been lowered by 15 millimetres for greater lateral dynamics. Adaptive air suspension is optionally available with chassis lowering by a further 10 millimetres.

Combined with the standard 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels and the generously sized cast iron brakes (360 x 36 millimetres at the front, 330 x 22 millimetres at the rear), the new Macan GTS impresses with the agility and responsiveness of a true sports car. As an option, deceleration can be further improved by means of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) with tungsten carbide coating or the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB).

The new Macan GTS also emphasises its exceptional sporty status visually. The standard Sport Design package with new front and rear trim and striking side skirts lends the car a characteristic appearance. The front apron and front section are characterised by black painted elements – a distinguishing feature of all Porsche GTS models. The LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and the three-dimensional rear lights with LED light bar are also darkened. The LED headlights can be optionally ordered in black with PDLS Plus.

Chassis lowering by 15 millimetres, the 20-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin-gloss black, red brake calipers and trim strips in high-gloss black also emphasise the high-performance appearance. Black also sets accents at the rear: here, the diffuser and tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system are painted in this colour.

High-quality materials such as Alcantara on the seat centre panels, the centre console armrests and door panels as well as brushed aluminium make it possible to also see and feel the sporty and elegant characteristics of the Macan GTS in the interior. The multifunction sports steering wheel with the steering wheel rim in smooth leather and shift paddles is standard, as are the sports seats, exclusive to the GTS, with eight-way adjustment and pronounced side bolsters for stable support during dynamic cornering. The GTS leather upholstery in Carmine Red or Crayon with additional Alcantara features and colour accents, the BOSE Surround Sound system and the new smartphone tray with inductive charging function are among the many personalisation options.

The adaptive cruise control including traffic jam assist, park assist including rear view camera and surround view, a heated windscreen and ioniser also optionally increase safety and comfort.