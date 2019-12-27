Batches of a popular brand of pesto sauce currently stocked on store shelves could contain peanuts which are not declared on the label, health authorities have warned.

A ninth flavour that may contain peanuts.

Various flavours of Sacla brand pesto sauce, which is sold in glass jars of various sizes, could contain the undeclared nuts. All batches of the sauce currently being sold are affected.

The company is currently in the process of affixing stickers to the jars to warn consumers of the unlisted ingredient.



Peanut allergies are considered one of the most severe food allergies, with symptoms ranging from itchiness and swelling to cardiac arrest or anaphylaxis.



Around 1-3 per cent of the population in western countries is believed to suffer from some form of peanut allergy.