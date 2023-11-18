A female pedestrian has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Pietà on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Triq San Luqa at 3pm on Saturday.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

According to police, the woman was hit by a Mercedes Benz GLC driven by a 46-year-old woman from Siġġiewi.

The victim was helped by a medical team, and taken to hospital by ambulance, certified with serious injuries.

Investigations by police are still ongoing.

In another statement, police were informed of a traffic accident in Mosta.

The incident took place on Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, Mosta at 1.34pm.

According to the police, a collision occurred between a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by a 61-year-old man from Mosta, and a Hyundai 130 driven by a 40-year-old man from Mellieħa.

The motorcyclist was given first aid by medical teams on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified suffering from serious injuries.

The police are also investigating this case.