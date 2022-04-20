A 24-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa was killed in a traffic accident in Marsa on Tuesday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Diċembru 13 at around 8pm.

The man, who is Sudanese, was hit by a Land Rover Freelander that was being driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Paola.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site but was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.