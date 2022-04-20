A 24-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa was killed in a traffic accident in Marsa on Tuesday evening.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Diċembru 13 at around 8pm.
The man, who is Sudanese, was hit by a Land Rover Freelander that was being driven by a 37-year-old man who lives in Paola.
He was given first aid by a medical team on site but was certified dead on site.
An inquiry is being held.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us