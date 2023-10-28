A 25-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the Regional Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at around 2.20am, police said in a statement.
A medical team found the victim, who was from Denmark, injured at the entrance to one of the tunnels on the busy road. He had been hit by a Honda Accord driven by a 44-year-old Mosta man.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Magistrate Joseph Gatt is leading an inquiry into the case, which is also being investigated by the police.
