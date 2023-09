A 45-year-old man was grievously injured when hit by a car on Triq il-Marfa in Mellieħa on Monday afternoon.

The police said the accident was reported at around 10.15am.

The man, from Mellieħa, was hit by a Kia Ceed driven by a 35-year-old man from Ħamrun.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Earlier on Monday, another pedestrian suffered grievous injuries when hit by a car in Żejtun.