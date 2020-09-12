A pedestrian was badly hurt late at night on Friday in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Birżebbuġa, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who is 69 years old and lives in the town, was walking on Triq iż-Żurrieq when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Police received a call informing them that a person was lying on the ground wounded at around 12.30am. They called a medical team to the site and the victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Doctors have classified his injuries as being serious.

In a statement, the police said that they were still trying to piece together what had happened in the incident, but were treating the case as a hit-and-run.



They appealed for the public’s help and said anyone who had information about the case could contact police confidentially on 119 or 21224001.



Investigations are being led by Birżebbuġa district police.