An 81-year-old pedestrian on Friday was grievously injured when hit by a driverless car that rolled along Triq Victor Tedesco, Ħamrun.

The police said the accident was reported at around 11.45am.

A parked Chevrolet Aveos rolled down the road and hit the man, from Santa Venera and two parked cars: a Toyota Corolla and a Skoda Felicia.

The Chevrolet eventually crashed into a wall.

It is the fifth accident reported on Friday in which a pedestrian was injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.