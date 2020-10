An 88-year-old man was grievously injured in an accident in Mġarr on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Ganfra at 11.45am.

The man, who lives in Mġarr, was hit by a Chevrolet that was being driven by a 46-year-old woman, also from Mġarr.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.