A pedestrian and a car passenger were seriously injured on Saturday night when a car mounted a pavement and crashed into an electricity pole in Marsascala.

The police said officers on patrol at St Anthony Street at about midnight came across the car on the pavement, with several people needing help.

Initial indications showed that the motorist, a 22-year-old man from Sta Venera, lost control of his Ford Fiesta and crashed into an electricity pole.

The car hit a 30-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, who was walking on the pavement.

Two 22-year-old women and a 23-year-old man were in the car with the driver.

All were hospitalised, with the pedestrian and the 23-year-old found to have suffered serious injuries.