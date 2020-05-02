The old Marsascala bypass is to be upgraded with a pedestrian and cycling track as part of a €2 million, two-phase project to improve the road.

Infrastructure Malta is rebuilding Wied il-Għajn Road and Haż-Żabbar Road, as the stretch is officially known, to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to commute between Żabbar and Marsascala.

The first phase of the project will see workers rebuild the two roads’ carriageways to retain their current configuration but with a narrower footprint.

“This layout will free up space for the second stage of the project, including the new pedestrian and cycling path, safer bus lay-bys and 2,000 metres squared of new landscaped areas with new trees and other plants,” Infrastructure Malta said in a statement announcing the project.

Mature trees along one side of Wied il-Għajn Road will be retained and most of the new infrastructure will be built within the roads’ existing footprint, the agency said, except for “small sections of the new cycling track which must be built on adjacent agricultural land.”

A photo of the bypass in its existing state. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

New stormwater catchments, a new street lighting system and new boundary walls where needed will also be added.

Once completed, the pedestrian and cycling track will be the fourth such path in Malta. The first one was built along L-Aħħar Ħbit mit-Torok Road, between Żabbar and Żejtun, in 2019. Another segregated pedestrian and cycling track opened earlier this year in Ħal Qormi Road and San Tumas Road, between Luqa and Qormi. Infrastructure Malta is currently also building a four-kilometre segregated cycling route connecting Mrieħel, Birkirkara, Balzan, Attard and Ta’ Qali, as part of the Central Link Project.

Infrastructure Malta said works are expected to begin in the coming weeks. The project is slated for completion in January 2021.

