The police are searching for a man who grievously injured a pedestrian in an attack in Cospicua on Thursday.
They said in a statement the incident happened in Triq ix-Xatt ta’ Bormla at 12.15pm.
The police said the victim, a 58-year-old Briton who lives in Cospicua, was standing on the pavement when a car stopped beside him and was assaulted.
The attacker returned to the car and fled the scene. It is not known if anything was stolen in the attack.
A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us