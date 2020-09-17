The police are searching for a man who grievously injured a pedestrian in an attack in Cospicua on Thursday.

They said in a statement the incident happened in Triq ix-Xatt ta’ Bormla at 12.15pm.

The police said the victim, a 58-year-old Briton who lives in Cospicua, was standing on the pavement when a car stopped beside him and was assaulted.

The attacker returned to the car and fled the scene. It is not known if anything was stolen in the attack.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.