A pedestrian bridge across Vjal L-Avjazzjoni, Luqa, was inaugurated on Sunday morning by Infrastructure minister Ian Borg.

The bridge is located near the temporary premises of the Institute of Tourism Studies and facilitates pedestrian access between Luqa and Gudja.

The 43-tonne steel structure was laid in place in February and is 34 metres long. It features lifts and spiral ramps on both sides.

Infrastructure Malta is currently planning major works up the road where the roundabout in Gudja leading to the airport, Birzebbuga, Zurrieq and Kirkop will be replaced by underpasses.