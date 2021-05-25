A pedestrian and two car passengers were injured in separate traffic accidents on Monday afternoon.

The police said on Tuesday that the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man from Gzira, was hit by a Mercedes car at the Strand in Gzira at about 6pm.

The car was being driven by a 51-year-old Egyptian.

The pedestrian was seriously injured.

Earlier, two Italian men were injured when the car they were travelling in was involved in collision with another car in Aviation Street, Gudja.

The accident happened at about 2.30pm. The Italians were travelling in a Toyota Yaris driven by a 29-year-old Italian woman. The other car was an Opel Astra driven by a 65-year-old man from Gudja.

The police said one of the Italian men was seriously injured. The other suffered slight injuries.