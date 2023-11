A 47-year-old pedestrian from Qrendi died on Tuesday after being hit by a car at Tal-Barrani Road, Żejtun.

The accident happened at about 7.45am.

The car, a Toyota Vitz, was being driven by a 26-year-old man from Naxxar.

The victim was assisted by an ambulance crew but succumbed to his injuries in hospital within a couple of hours.

Magistrate Martin Farrugia is holding an inquiry.