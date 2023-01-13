A 74-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday when she was hit by a car in Triq il-Kbira, Lija.

The police said in a statement it was informed about the accident at 10.30am.

The woman, from Lija, was hit by a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 53-year-old woman from Mtarfa.

In a separate accident at 7am in Kirkop, a 30-year-old man from Mqabba was grievously injured in Triq Dun Ġużepp Barbara.

The man was riding a Honda WW125A.

He was involved in a crash with a Renault Clio driven by a 75-year-old man from Safi.

Police investigations are ongoing.