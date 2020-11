A 47-year-old pedestrian suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Żebbuġ.

The police said the incident happened on Friday at 7am on Triq is-Siġġiewi, Żebbuġ.

The pedestrian, from Żabbar, was hit by a Toyota IQ driven by a 37-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

Investigations are ongoing.