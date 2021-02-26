A pedestrian was grievously injured on Friday morning following a crash on Mdina Road in Żebbuġ.

The Police said in a statement that the crash took place at 7.45am between an Isuzu Elf driven by a 36-year-old Qormi man, a Honda motorbike ridden by a 45-year-old Italian man from St Paul's Bay and a Mazda Demio driven by a 40-year-old Qormi man.

The pedestrian, a Pakistani national, was walking by.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.