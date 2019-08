A man was hit by a vehicle on Marsa’s Triq Dicembru 13 on Friday morning, prompting long traffic tailbacks at Malta’s busiest junction just up the road.

The 22-year-old from Guinea was seriously injured when he was hit by a Hyundai i10 car at round 9.50am, police say.

The driver of the car was a 33-year-old man living in Naxxar.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry and police are investigating.