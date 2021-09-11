A pedestrian in Birkirkara was grievously hurt when he was hit by a car on Friday evening, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, who is 56 years old and from Birkirkara, was on Triq il-Ferrovija when he was hit by a Toyota Ractis being driven by a 61-year-old from Balzan. It was around 8.30pm at the time.

A medical team called to the site took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

A police investigation is under way.