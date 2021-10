A 62-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Birkirkara early on Friday.

The police said the incident happened at 5.45am in Triq Wignacourt corner with Triq Salvu Psaila.

The Birkirkara man was hit by a Mazda Demio, driven by a 19-year-old man from the same locality.

Police and magisterial investigations are ongoing.