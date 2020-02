A 33-year-old man was badly hurt in Ħamrun on Friday evening when he was hit by a moving car.

The victim, a Syrian national who lives in Qormi, was hit on Triq Joe Sciberras at around 6pm by a Mazda Demio being driven by a 39-year-old woman from Birkirkara.

Paramedics were rushed to the scene and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified him as being grievously injured.

A police investigation is under way.