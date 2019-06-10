A pedestrian walking close to the St Vincent de Paul care home in Luqa was hit by a car on Saturday afternoon and is now in hospital with serious injuries, the police said.

The 38-year-old Qormi woman was hit at around 12.20pm by a Toyota Starlet being driven by a 47-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

An ambulance took her to hospital, where she is receiving treatment. A magisterial inquiry into the case is now under way, the police said.