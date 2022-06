A woman was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Monday morning after she was hit by a car in Qormi.

The woman, who is 56 and from Luqa, was hit by a BMW 320D on Triq Ħal Qormi at around 9.45am. The car was being driven by a 23-year-old from Mosta.

A medical team was dispatched to the site and the woman was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police say an investigation is under way.