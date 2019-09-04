A 70-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a car in the dead of night in Żurrieq on Friday, the police have said. The man was on Triq il-Barrieri when he was hit by a Peugeot 308 being driven by a 42-year-old. Both the pedestrian and the driver live in Żurrieq. Emergency services were alerted to the incident at midnight. The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and is receiving treatment there for his injuries. The police said that they have launched an investigation into the case.

