A 34-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on the Marsa-Hamrun bypass late on Tuesday.

The police said the accident happened at 9pm and involved a Mazda Demio driven by a 30-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The woman, who is from Sta Venera, was hospitalised.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry.