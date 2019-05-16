A pedestrian was hit by a car and then run over by a second vehicle as he lay on the floor early on Saturday morning, the police said in a statement.

The victim, a 29-year-old from Norway, was walking on Triq Nazzjonali in Ħamrun at around 1am when he was hit by Peugeot 607 being driven by a 40-year-old man from Żurrieq.

As he lay on the ground following that impact, a 31-year-old Valletta man driving a Toyota Vitz drove past and ran him over, the police said.

Civil Protection Department personnel, paramedics and police were all called to the scene.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he is being treated.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry into the incident.