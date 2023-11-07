A woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a car while crossing Psaila Street in Birkirkara early on Tuesday.

The accident happened at about 6am as the woman was crossing the busy road, pulling a shopping basket. 

She was hit by a white Toyota which had severe damage to its front and its bonnet as a result of the impact. The windscreen was shattered.

The woman was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and the driver was also assisted by an ambulance crew. 

The road was closed while police conducted their investigations.

 

