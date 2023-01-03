A 40 year-old-man was hospitalised on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Floriana.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at 12pm on Triq l-Indipendenza, the road immediately preceding the route that leads northbound motorists into Valletta through the Portes des Bombes.

The pedestrian, who is from Sliema, was transported to Mater Dei hospital shortly after first responders arrived on the scene. His condition was not known at the time of publication.

The driver was a 76-year-old man from Gudja in a Skoda Fabia.

Pictures sent to Times of Malta show the vehicle appeared to come to a stop on the exit route that loops motorists back in the direction of Marsa, with a large indent appearing on the passenger side of the windscreen.

The spokesperson added that one lane in the road is currently closed to traffic.