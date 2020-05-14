An Italian woman, 35, was hospitalised on Thursday after she was hit by a stone which fell from a building site.

The incident happened at about 9.30am in Triq il-Ħarrub, Msida as the woman walked on the pavement alongside a house whose roof is being removed.

Eyewitnesses said the woman was hit on the head.

She was treated on site before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is not known.

The site has hoarding on its facade but people are still allowed to walk on the pavement.