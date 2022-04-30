A 28-year-old woman was grievously hurt on Friday when a parked car rolled onto her in Luqa.
The incident happened at noon on Triq Ħal Luqa, the police said in a statement on Saturday.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman, who lives in Mġarr, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that moved after being parked.
A medical team took her to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment, where her injuries were certified as being grievous.
A police investigation is under way.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us