A 28-year-old woman was grievously hurt on Friday when a parked car rolled onto her in Luqa.

The incident happened at noon on Triq Ħal Luqa, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman, who lives in Mġarr, was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that moved after being parked.

A medical team took her to Mater Dei Hospital for medical treatment, where her injuries were certified as being grievous.

A police investigation is under way.