A pedestrian was grievously injured in an Għaxaq collision between two vehicles on Friday evening, the police said in a statement.

The victim, a 26-year-old from the town, was walking along Dawret Ħal Għaxaq at around 6.30pm when he was hit by a Mazda Demio that had just collided with a Toyota Vitz.

The Demio was being driven by a 41-year-old woman from Għaxaq while the Vitz was driven by a 54-year-old Żejtun man. Neither of the two drivers was injured in the crash.

A medical team was brought to the site and rushed the injured pedestrian to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. A police investigation is under way.

