A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Fgura on Monday morning, the police said.

The accident happened at about 9.15am in Bastion Street.

The as-yet-unidentified man was hit by an Opel Insignia driven by a 36-year-old woman. Her car also hit a parked Toyota Aygo.

The injured man was given first-aid on the spot and later hospitalised.