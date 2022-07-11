A 47-year-old pedestrian suffered grievous injuries when he was hit by a van on Triq Louis Wettinger, Mellieħa, early on Monday.

The police said the accident happened at 6.45am when a 22-year-old man from Żejtun crashed an Isuzu NKR into a parked Iveco Eurocargo.

The pedestrian was also hit by the moving van.

Both men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The van driver suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.