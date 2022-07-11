A 47-year-old pedestrian suffered grievous injuries when he was hit by a van on Triq Louis Wettinger, Mellieħa, early on Monday.
The police said the accident happened at 6.45am when a 22-year-old man from Żejtun crashed an Isuzu NKR into a parked Iveco Eurocargo.
The pedestrian was also hit by the moving van.
Both men were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.
The van driver suffered slight injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us