A 67-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żabbar on Friday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Villabate at 8am.
The victim, who lives in Żabbar, was hit by a Peugeot Tweet that a 36-year-old man, who also lives in Żabbar, was riding.
Both men were given first aid by a medical team on site and the pedestrian was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
