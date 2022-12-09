A 67-year-old man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żabbar on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Villabate at 8am.

The victim, who lives in Żabbar, was hit by a Peugeot Tweet that a 36-year-old man, who also lives in Żabbar, was riding.

Both men were given first aid by a medical team on site and the pedestrian was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.