Two men were seriously injured in separate traffic accidents on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The first accident happened in St George Street, Qormi, at about 7.30am when a 31-year-old pedestrian from Qormi was hit by a Renault Megane car driven by a 30-year-old man from Somalia.

The injured man was given medical assistance on site and taken to hospital, where he was found to be seriously hurt.

Car did not stop after crash

The second accident took place at 8.30am in Main Street, Lija, when a 47-year-old motorcyclist from Qormi was hit by a car that allegedly kept on going.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. The police are investigating.