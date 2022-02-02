A pedestrian and a motorcyclist were injured in separate accidents on Tuesday-Wednesday night.

The police said the pedestrian was a 47-year-old Filipino who was hit by a car while crossing St Augustine Street, Paceville.

The accident happened at about midnight.

The car, a Hyundai i10, was driven by a 46-year-old man resident in Pembroke.

The pedestrian was seriously injured.

In the second accident, an Italian motorcyclist, 27, was seriously injured when he fell off his motorcycle in Triq l-Imgħallem, Victoria, Gozo.

He too was seriously injured.