Two women suffered grievous injuries in two separate traffic accidents on Friday morning.

The police said in a statement that a 59-year-old Swedish woman from Gżira was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 42-year-old man from Xewkija on Triq D’Argens, Msida, at 7.15am.

Over an hour later, a 37-year-old Italian woman fro Marsascala lost control of the Sym bike she was driving and fell on Vjal Santa Luċija in Paola.

Police investigations are ongoing.