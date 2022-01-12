Roadworks alongside one of the busiest roads between Swieqi and St. Julian's have raised safety concerns about pedestrians forced to walk alongside traffic.

Triq Sant’Andrija has undergone major construction works since November to set up a new network of stormwater pipelines, culverts and catchments to address long-standing flooding problems in the area.

The works have made a pavement on the Pembroke side of the road, as well as a pedestrian crossing, inaccessible.

Infrastructure Malta has set up a temporary crossing and footpath while works are underway, and an agency spokesperson noted that the pavement on the other side of the road remains available.

However, for pedestrians who are walking to or from Pembroke, this temporary arrangement is of little use as they must still walk along a section of the road that includes no protection for pedestrians from traffic.

For people like Edward, that presents a major risk.

Edward, a local resident who asked for his surname not to be published, ditched his car last April and regularly walks along Triq Sant Andrija.

“I take my son to school in Pembroke and I work in St.Julian’s, so after dropping him off I walk to work and pass by this road. Whilst there are temporary traffic lights, there are no pedestrian barriers to protect myself or others against the traffic to access the temporary crossing," he said.

He said he reached out to Infrastructure Malta with questions but never received any answers.

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson told Times of Malta that the footpath and pedestrian crossing had to be temporarily closed because one of the new stormwater culverts is being built beneath them.

The spokesperson cited the temporary footpath and crossing and denied allegations that the crossing's lights were ever switched off.

Lights are checked regularly to ensure they are working, he said.

A temporary footpath with yellow markings and high-visibility bollards Photo: Infrastructure Maltz

"Pedestrians are encouraged to follow the temporary footpath and use this crossing, which offers the exact same connections as the permanent one, including the nearby bus stop," he said.

The spokesperson made no reference to the stretch of unprotected road stretching from the temporary crossing to a turning into Pembroke.

Works are scheduled to be completed by the beginning of March, he said.

Temporary traffic lights placed further up from the original ones which are blocked due to construction work Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

For Edward, the problem is another example of the poor regard that pedestrians are held in.

“Pedestrians' safety is neglected and seen as an after-thought when it comes to road safety,” he told Times of Malta. "Being a pedestrian in Malta is just as stressful as being a driver."